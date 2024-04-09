UConn center Donovan Clingan on back-to-back national championships

TechCrunch
Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (VKAV) plans to back up to 21 growth-stage companies across the continent after closing its first fund at $60 million. The pan-African VC hit the milestone following fresh backing from Nigeria's SCM Capital formerly Sterling Capital Markets Limited, Taiyo Holdings and C2C Global Education Japan. The fresh capital injection follows the fund’s first and second close in 2022 and last year, respectively, backed by several investors among them Japanese institutional investors like SBI Holdings, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Japan International Corporation Agency, and the Japan ICT Fund.