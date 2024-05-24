UCLA police arrest man accused of attacking pro-Palestinian encampment

A man accused of attacking demonstrators inside a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles, while wielding a wooden pole was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

UCLA police arrested Edan On, 18, after video allegedly showed him joining a group of pro-Israeli counterprotesters who attacked the barricaded encampment on April 30.

On, who is not affiliated with UCLA, was detained in Beverly Hills and booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was being held on $30,000 bail in what appears to be the first arrest in connection with the night of violence that continued for hours without police intervention, the Times reported.

Pro-Palestinian protestors defend themselves against a pro-Israeli supporter at an encampment at UCLA on May 1, 2024.

The attack on the encampment, which involved pro-Israeli counterprotesters lobbing fireworks and attempting to dismantle the barricades, occurred just hours after UCLA Chancellor Gene Block labeled the encampment as “unauthorized.”

Despite the widespread violence, no serious injuries were reported.

Block said in the days following the incident that he was committed to identifying the perpetrators of violence and holding them accountable.

The encampment was dismantled two days after the violent encounter during an hourslong operation by Los Angeles police, which resulted in the arrests of more than 200 people.

Demonstrators attempted to construct a new encampment Thursday with wood barricades and umbrellas, blocking access to a portion of campus outside Moore Hall. It was dismantled a few hours later when officials declared it an “unlawful assembly,” and police moved in.

