Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
UCLA hires former Oregon and NFL coach Chip Kelly to lead Bruins
Associated Press
•
November 25, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA hires former Oregon and NFL coach Chip Kelly to lead Bruins.
Popular in the Community
UCLA finalizes deal with Chip Kelly
43
reactions
7%
80%
13%
Josh Rosen injured in what may have been his final college game
13
reactions
0%
79%
21%
For head coach openings, will teams go for rising assistant?
Florida reportedly moving on from Chip Kelly, who may be headed to UCLA
How to Watch California vs. UCLA: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
Amelia Earhart Mystery: Lost Pilot Spent Days In Prison Before Being Killed In Saipan, Says New Evidence
151
reactions
2%
79%
19%
Real Madrid star Ronaldo reveals shock admission about Barcelona's Dembele before making Messi claim
42
reactions
0%
67%
33%
Teen wanted in connection with grandmother's death detained trying to enter Canada
1,242
reactions
3%
73%
24%
David Cassidy's Daughter Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Words
721
reactions
9%
73%
18%
Two London Underground stations reopen after terrorist-incident scare
186
reactions
7%
71%
22%
The secret behind Arsenal's incredible scoring record from headers
Giffords group asks web hosts to shut down 'ghost gun' sites
14
reactions
0%
71%
29%
Trump Fails to Keep Proper Distance from DoJ
156
reactions
3%
62%
35%
Gorsuch's early reviews: What right hoped for, left feared
448
reactions
5%
72%
23%
Ivanka Trump And Chelsea Clinton Come To Malia Obama's Defense Against The Tabloids
3,778
reactions
4%
75%
21%
Report: LeBron's refusal to stay at Trump SoHo helped start exodus of high-end guests
3,508
reactions
5%
67%
28%
Deadly mosque attack kills hundreds in North Sinai, Egypt
729
reactions
6%
69%
25%
Houston Astros players show off hot, new rides after World Series win
1
reactions
Joe Manganiello shares an official look at Deathstroke
Women Lead Political Backlash Against Trump
194
reactions
5%
63%
32%
Trump says he turned down Time's 'Person of the Year'
10,173
reactions
5%
63%
32%
Tennis Star Andy Murray Mercilessly Mocks Donald Trump Over Time Magazine Claim
1,178
reactions
6%
64%
30%
Mild temperatures ahead for central US, while flooding plagues parts of the west
503
reactions
5%
75%
20%
The 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
75
reactions
5%
73%
22%