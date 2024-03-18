UCF grad and president of local bagel chain announces expansions

Jeff’s Bagel Run, the home of handcrafted, hot bagels, announced the launch of its franchise program.

The fast-growing bagel shop known for its never frozen fresh dough, hot made to order bagels, currently operates three stores in Central Florida, with five more opening soon.

Former uBreakiFix co-founder, Justin Wetherill, has taken the helm as President, applying his franchising experience to the dynamic brand.

“When we started uBreakiFix, we wanted to solve a problem. There was no easy way to fix a broken phone. The amazing team at UBIF and I grew uBreakiFix to over 500 locations before selling the company in 2019,” said Justin. “I’m excited to use that experience to help grow Jeff’s Bagel Run so that people across the country can understand just how delicious a bagel is when it is made truly fresh, hot, and just out of the oven.”

With a focus on quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, Jeff’s Bagel Run has quickly become a beloved brand with a loyal following.

To enhance the customer experience, the company’s technology team created and launched the Jeff’s Bagel Run mobile app, which is being lauded as one of the best restaurant apps in the country for its ease-of-use, imagery, and ability to order a custom hot-dozen bagels on demand.

The team also created a POS and Kitchen Display system dubbed “Au-Dough-mation ™” specifically for the needs of Jeff’s Bagel Run.

For more information on Jeff’s Bael run click here.

Jeff’s Bagel Run to expand nationwide!

