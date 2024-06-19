UCF to expand hypersonic research with new facility

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida wants to lease a building to help it become a national leader in hypersonic and space research.

The university’s board of trustees on June 25 will consider a lease of 50,800 square feet at 12889 Ingenuity Way in the Central Florida Research Park. The building would allow it to become a center of excellence tied to high-speed propulsion of vehicles, including space rockets.

UCF has led research in the development of technology to pave the way for hypersonic flight of Mach 6 to 17, which would allow you to go from New York to Los Angeles in 30 minutes.

