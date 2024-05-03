UCCS restructuring to save money

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The chancellor of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), Dr. Jennifer Sobanet, announced Wednesday, May 1, that the university will restructure by merging two divisions and eliminating positions to save money, enhance student support, and fulfill its academic and research mission.

According to the announcement, effective June 1, the Student Affairs and Enrollment Management divisions will be merged into one and most campus auxiliaries will be brought together under the Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management will resign at the semester’s end. The position will not be refilled, and the Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs position has also been eliminated.

These changes will reduce ongoing expenses and enable the university to invest some savings to better address student needs, saving the campus approximately $400,000 annually.

