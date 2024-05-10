UCCS to celebrate largest ever commencement ceremony

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) will celebrate its largest commencement ceremony in the college’s history on Friday, May 10.

The newest graduates of UCCS will celebrate their achievements at the Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony on Friday at the Broadmoor World Arena. The morning ceremony will celebrate graduates of the College of Education and the College of Letters, Arts & Sciences and will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The afternoon ceremony will celebrate graduates from all other colleges and will begin at 2:30 p.m.

More than 1,700 graduates will be receiving their degrees on Friday, with more than 1,300 of them participating in the in-person ceremony. There will be 27 PhDs, more than 350 master’s degrees and nearly 1,200 undergraduate degrees awarded. In addition, more than 200 associate degree recipients will be recognized.

