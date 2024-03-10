UC sees increase in applications due to more transfers

(BCN) — The University of California saw an uptick in applications for fall 2024 admission, driven mostly by more transfer students seeking admission.

Overall, UC received a total of 250,436 applications, up 1.5% from last year, the university announced Wednesday. Applications from first-year students essentially stayed flat, but applications from transfer students were up significantly. The number of transfer students seeking admission grew by more than 10%, a significant majority of which were California community college students.

Among first-years, the number of California residents applying also increased by 1.2% from last year. UC also touted increases in the number of Black, Latino and Native American students who applied.

“We are pleased to see such an outstanding pool of students from a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences apply to the University of California,” UC President Michael Drake said in a statement. “Prospective students and their families recognize that a degree from the University of California sets them up for lifelong career success.”

