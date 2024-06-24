UC Davis’ law school picks new dean. ‘Warm and engaging’ leader takes over Sept. 1

Jessica Berg will serve as the next dean of UC Davis’ School of Law this fall, university officials announced Monday.

Berg will replace Kevin R. Johnson, the longest-serving dean in the law school’s history who announced he was stepping down at the conclusion of the academic year after 16 years and three terms in the position. After he leaves his post in July, Johnson will return to a faculty position.

For the last 11 years, Berg has served as a co-dean of the law school at Case Western Reserve University, a private research university in Cleveland.

During her time at Case Western, Berg was lauded for increasing diversity among students and faculty, and bumping up law graduates’ chances of passing the bar. She developed three master’s degree programs and launched a jump-start program that helped first-year law students ease into academic life over the summer months.

Jessica Berg will become dean of the UC Davis School of Law in September 2024.

In a statement released by UC Davis, Berg said she had not planned on serving as another law dean so soon after her tenure as co-dean, but the opportunity was too exciting to ignore.

“The School of Law and overall university’s commitment to serving first-generation students, to social justice, and to academic and scholarly excellence all attracted me to this position,” she said.

UC Davis began its nationwide search for a new dean of the law school in November, weeks after Johnson’s announcement. University officials selected Berg due to her “warm and engaging” leadership and expansive experience.

“Her transdisciplinary, open approach to teaching and scholarship beautifully fits our campus culture,” said Mary Croughan, UC Davis’ provost and executive vice chancellor.

Berg has previously taught at law and medical schools, including as an adjunct professor at the University of Chicago Law School and Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law. She earned her bachelor’s and law degrees from Cornell and received her master’s in public health from Case Western’s School of Medicine.

Berg officially steps into the position on Sept. 1, shortly after the fall semester begins for students.