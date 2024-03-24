UC Davis alumna Tracy Dyson takes third spaceflight

(FOX40.COM) — A UC Davis alumna joined two other travelers on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS) for the third time Saturday.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. astronaut and California native Tracy C. Dyson was joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus on a flight in the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan.

NASA said the spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS Monday morning.

Dyson and others aboard the ISS will study heart health, space manufacturing techniques, neurological organoids and plant growth among other topics.

She is expected to spend roughly six months on the space station as a flight engineer before returning to Earth in September.

According to NASA, Dyson spent 12 days in space in 2007 and another 176 days in 2010. Dyson was born in Arcadia, California and got her Ph.D. in chemistry from UC Davis in 1997.

According to NASA, the flight had previously been scheduled for the prior Thursday but was canceled less than a minute before liftoff “due to low voltage reading in the Soyuz rocket electrical system.”

