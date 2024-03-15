How UC Berkeley students set a world record riding BART

(KRON) — Seven UC Berkeley students set a Guinness World Record for the fastest speedrun through all of BART’s 50 stations on Friday. The students from UC Berkeley’s Transportation Graduate Students Organizing Committee (TRANSOC) completed all 50 stops in 5 hours, 47 minutes, and 42 seconds.

The group’s attempt is two minutes under what it originally aimed for. In an interview with KRON4, the transit enthusiasts shared that they went to BART stations 24 hours in advance to plan for intricately timed bathroom breaks.

“I’m a very big train and transit enthusiast,” said Paul Liu, TRANSOC member and the main Guinness World Record applicant. Paul had seen previous public transportation speedrun attempts in New York and his hometown of Vancouver. “So, having that knowledge,” Paul said, “why not do the same with my peers at UC Berkeley?”

Sixteen weeks and a $5 Guinness World Record application later, TRANSOC members attempted the BART speedrun on March 9.

Initially made for documentation, TRANSOC members streamed their venture through YouTube and got more traffic than initially expected. “It was so fun. We were posting stories, engaging with the live stream,” said Winnie Zhuang, TRANSOC’s Co-President.

Two hours into streaming, even BART caught on to their attempt and re-posted their effort over social media. “We were all freaking out and were just, like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s BART!’” Zhuang and her fellow transit enthusiasts said.

Zhuang said that during the record attempt, people would often ask, “What are you guys doing?” But the students were often met with positivity. “While this record is pretty silly, you know, who would spend six hours on BART on a weekend instead of just doing normal life stuff?” Zhang continues, “But I think this speaks to TRANSOC’’s mission, which is bringing public awareness to accessible modes of transportation in the area.”

TRANSOC students say attempting to perform the 50 stops in under six hours by car would have been both much slower, and nearly impossible. “I know BART may get its mixed reviews,” Zhuang said, “but hey, public transit is pretty cool.”

