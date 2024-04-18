Uber rider verification rolls out in Chicago, 11 other cities Thursday
Uber is rolling out a huge security upgrade across 12 cities Thursday, including Chicago.
VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Indian news aggregator app Dailyhunt, has acquired the popular digital newsstand platform Magzter, the two said Thursday. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has fully acquired Magzter, a New York-headquartered firm that counted Singapore Press Holdings among its backers. VerSe didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Surprise! It's rubber, and it never feels soggy under your feet.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Verlander has not pitched for the Astros this season due to shoulder inflammation.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
Following a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are in a downward spiral, with their manager's option for 2025 voided.
The cozy cat sim Little Kitty, Big City releases for the Nintendo Switch and other consoles on May 9. Preorders are available now and it costs $25.
The watermark is a translucent version of the Snap logo with a sparkle emoji, and it will be added to any AI-generated image that are exported from the app or saved to the camera roll. The watermark, which is Snap's logo with a sparkle, denotes AI-generated images created using Snap's tools. On its support page, the company said removing the watermark from images will violate its terms of use.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
Climate investor Bay Bridge Ventures is raising a new $200 million fund, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Bay Bridge filed paperwork Monday for the new climate fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The raise comes at a time when venture investors are increasingly bullish on climate tech.
Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double last season with the Wildcats while leading them to the Sweet 16.
Can generative AI designed for the enterprise (for example, AI that autocompletes reports, spreadsheet formulas and so on) ever be interoperable? Along with a coterie of organizations including Cloudera and Intel, the Linux Foundation — the nonprofit organization that supports and maintains a growing number of open source efforts — aims to find out. The Linux Foundation on Tuesday announced the launch of the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA), a project to foster the development of open, multi-provider and composable (i.e.
Hotel chain giant Omni Hotels & Resorts has confirmed cybercriminals stole the personal information of its customers in an apparent ransomware attack last month. In an update on its website posted on Sunday, Omni said the stolen data includes customer names, email addresses and postal addresses, as well as guest loyalty program information. The company said the stolen data does not include financial information or Social Security numbers.
