Uber rider verification rolls out in Chicago, 11 other cities Thursday

The watermark is a translucent version of the Snap logo with a sparkle emoji, and it will be added to any AI-generated image that are exported from the app or saved to the camera roll. The watermark, which is Snap's logo with a sparkle, denotes AI-generated images created using Snap's tools. On its support page, the company said removing the watermark from images will violate its terms of use.