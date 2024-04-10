Uber responds to complaint about antisemitic bumper stickers
A Bay Area woman says she was disturbed to recently see a vehicle not far from San Francisco International Airport with an Uber sticker and bumper full of 15-20 antisemitic stickers.
A Bay Area woman says she was disturbed to recently see a vehicle not far from San Francisco International Airport with an Uber sticker and bumper full of 15-20 antisemitic stickers.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
General Motors' Cruise is redeploying robotaxis in Phoenix after nearly five months of paused operations, the company said in a blog post. Cruise will resume manual driving of its autonomous vehicles to create maps and gather road information in certain cities, starting with Phoenix, the company said Tuesday. The GM subsidiary already had a presence in Phoenix before it pulled its entire U.S.-based fleet last year following an incident in San Francisco that left a pedestrian stuck under and dragged by a Cruise robotaxi.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
While the car is only rumored so far, spy photos seem to confirm that a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is on its way. Here's what they show.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
Boomers are set to pass on as much as $90 trillion in assets to younger generations.
Ford finally released the 2024 Mach-E, but the numerous improvements to its range estimates and the affordable price for some variants might be worth the wait.
Between the depth of the lineup and the power of the UFC brand, UFC 300 pretty much sells itself.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
Lucid Motors delivered more EVs in the first quarter of 2024 than it has in any other quarter, though it set the record by a very slim margin. The Saudi-backed, California-based electric vehicle company said Tuesday morning that it shipped 1,967 luxury sedans in the quarter. Lucid's new delivery record comes as the company is struggling to find consistent demand for its pricey luxury sedan, the Air.
A Danish startup wants to help R&D teams automate lab experiments that require visual inspections, raising $20 million in a Series A round of funding to scale its technology in the U.S. Its machines sport built-in incubation that can be set to specific temperatures, with the corresponding data logged to ensure the experiments can be easily repeated. The benefit is that these experiments can be run 24/7 without direct supervision, freeing up technicians for other critical tasks.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
2024 Ford Bronco Raptor gets its own black trim package on the eclipse day, with painted parts and stickers.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
Frequent Target shoppers can earn 5% discounts on Target spending and more benefits through the Target Circle rewards program.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Before-and-after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.