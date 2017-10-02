Uber offers free rides, Lyft suspends surge pricing in Las Vegas after deadly mass shooting

UPDATED (3:15 p.m. ET) Updated to include additional services offered by Lyft

In the chaotic wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, Uber and Lyft have altered their prices in Las Vegas so people could exit the chaos without being charged exorbitant fees.

The swift moves come after ride services have been criticized in the past for price gouging in the aftermath of disaster.

According to a statement, Uber waived all fares "around the affected area" on Sunday night and continues to offer free rides for some shooting-related trips.

Lyft announced it had suspended its "Prime Time" surge functionality in Las Vegas

In addition to this, Lyft announced later on Monday it was offering free rides of up to $40 with the code "VEGASHOPE" to several blood donation centers, relief centers, and hospitals in Las Vegas. The full list is below.

After Uber was criticized for massive surge pricing in the wake of the June 2017 London and September 2016 New York City terror attacks, they issued refunds to all victims who were affected by surge pricing, attempting to send a strong message that victims should feel comfortable turning to Uber in times of emergency.

In January, both Uber and Lyft were criticized for high prices after travel ban protests at JFK left travelers stranded without an affordable way to get home, though much of the public's ire focused on Uber. The high prices inspired the hashtag campaign #DeleteUber.

Both Uber and Lyft have received positive responses on social media for stepping up, while drivers and citizens have offered to drive for free or pay for rides.

Major props to @LyftVegas @Lyft for turning off Surge pricing to help people get to safety after this tragedy in Las Vegas. #DriversForVegas pic.twitter.com/wOhIJS5iyT — THE Chris Norman (@cnormanh) October 2, 2017

If you are an Uber or Lyft driver in Las Vegas please get on the road this morning — Jenna Cook (@jennuh_cook) October 2, 2017

Gonna do free rides in @lyft in Las Vegas to help transport people back to hotel — Josh Leal (@uncleRatchet420) October 2, 2017

Lyft and Uber drivers pouring into UMC, Sunrise, and the Thomas and Mack to give free rides home to those who need it. That's my #LasVegas — Barbara Bond (@BarbBondVO) October 2, 2017

If u r around #MandalayBay + can get to a place where @Uber + @lyft can pick u up, LMK! I'll pay for ur ride to get u to safety! #LasVegas — the real elly-ice™ (@shariatPR) October 2, 2017

President Donald Trump has expressed condolences to shooting victims on Twitter, and called for unity in a speech Monday.

If you want to help shooting victims, Las Vegas hospitals are reportedly in desperate need of blood donations. Here's how to help.