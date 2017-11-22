Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
Uber hack exposes data of 57 million users
FOX News Videos
•
November 22, 2017
The company is under fire for concealing the hack.
Popular in the Community
Louisville announces suspended freshman Brian Bowen will never play for the school
432
reactions
3%
75%
22%
Past and present: balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
50
reactions
2%
86%
12%
'This Is Not a Pleasant Story for Me.' Megyn Kelly Opens Up About Her Own Experience With Charlie Rose
254
reactions
4%
69%
27%
Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Pop Singer Melissa Schuman; Backstreet Boy 'Shocked and Saddened' by Allegations
2,137
reactions
3%
67%
30%
Police Were Told To Keep Roy Moore Away From High School Cheerleaders, Retired Officer Says
2,117
reactions
4%
69%
27%
NYPD settles disputes in the boxing ring in the ‘Bronx Tough Turkey Tussle’
23
reactions
3%
82%
15%
Ancient Roman Shipwrecks Full of Treasure and a 'Royal Head of Crystal' Discovered in Egypt
157
reactions
6%
84%
10%
Woman Gets Prison After Boyfriend Dies From Meth-Laden Kiss
3
reactions
0%
50%
50%
Charlie Rose Fired From CBS Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
49
reactions
5%
58%
37%
Catholic School Statue Covered Up For Being Too Gross And Weird
386
reactions
3%
77%
20%
Dramatic video shows mad dash as North Korean defector shot 5 times, pulled to freedom
1,210
reactions
5%
74%
21%
'DWTS' season 25 winner Jordan Fisher will use his trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece
44
reactions
0%
87%
13%
Trump pardons Drumstick, the national Thanksgiving turkey
1,713
reactions
5%
81%
14%
How to Prove the Earth is Flat? Launch Yourself Over California in a Homemade Rocket Made From Scrap Metal, Obviously
171
reactions
5%
75%
20%
Lawyer: Ex-student charged in body fluids case isn't racist
15
reactions
0%
57%
43%
Mueller Probing Kushner Foreign Contacts: WSJ
42
reactions
1%
75%
24%
CVS Employee Tricked Illinois Customer and Stole His $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Suit Says
140
reactions
2%
76%
22%
VA study shows parasite from Vietnam may be killing vets
1,455
reactions
4%
70%
26%
David Cassidy's Son Shares Emotional Message About His Father's Death
32
reactions
6%
55%
39%
A look back at Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe: 37 years in power
102
reactions
3%
75%
22%
Elon Musk Has Already Sold More Than 150,000 of These Boring Hats
1
reactions
FBI: Border agent's death a 'potential assault '
6
reactions
0%
60%
40%
Trump Sex Harassment Accuser Seeks Documents
7
reactions
0%
75%
25%
I Did 100 Squats Every Day For 2 Weeks - Here's What I (and My Butt) Learned
510
reactions
5%
78%
17%