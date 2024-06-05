Uber driver's death in February crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for West Palm man

A 21-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter after a February crash that killed an Uber driver near Delray Beach.

Thomas Lewis surrendered to authorities on May 28 in the Feb. 4 death of German Barreto. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Lewis was driving at 98 mph in a 45 mph when he crashed a 2013 Mercedes-Benz sedan owned by his father into a Toyota SUV driven by Barreto.

During a court hearing on May 29 at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele assigned Lewis a public defender, set his bail at $100,000 and ordered that Lewis be placed on in-house arrest upon his release. Lewis was released from custody that evening, jail records show.

As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases. Lewis also faces a charge of DUI causing property damage, court records show.

Blood test results indicate driver was intoxicated hours after fatal wreck

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of Military Trail and Las Verdes Drive, just east of the Kings Point community, according to a sheriff's office arrest report.

Barreto was traveling north on Military after completing a fare for Uber, investigators said. A crash report said Barreto's vehicle was rear-ended and redirected into a telephone pole. Barreto died at the scene.

An investigator noted that Lewis smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, the arrest report said. Separate blood draws taken in the hours after the crash revealed that Lewis had blood-alcohol levels of 0.165 and 0.129, investigators said. Florida's legal threshold for intoxication while driving is 0.08.

Lewis' arrest report did not list a place of residence for Barreto.

