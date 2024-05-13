Uber driver sexually assaults passenger and steals from her home, Georgia cops say

An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and burglarizing her Atlanta-area home after a ride, Georgia police told news outlets.

Le’Myrious Monaye Dawson was arrested on charges of burglary, battery, rape and theft by taking in the May 5 attack, WSB-TV reported, citing the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Dawson dropped off the woman at her home at about 2:40 a.m., then took several items and sexually assaulted her, police told WXIA. Authorities didn’t say what was stolen.

Detectives issued warrants for his arrest, the station reported.

On May 6, officers found Dawson at a MARTA train station in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, WAGA reported, citing police. A search of his car and home turned up multiple items that belonged to the woman, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department for more information and to Uber for comment on May 13 and was awaiting a response.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

