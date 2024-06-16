Uber driver faces rape and kidnapping charges after incident near Nisqually River

A 58-year-old man and rideshare driver — Thurston County jail information identifies him as an Uber driver — was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved his female passenger, who was described by deputies as “highly intoxicated.”

About 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a weapons violation at Sixth Avenue Southeast and Old Pacific Highway, a fishing location that’s in the Nisqually Valley and near the Nisqually River.

Two shell casings were found at the scene. The Uber driver also had just left, but was later found and stopped. The driver had suffered injuries in a fight, but he wasn’t shot, Lt. Mike Brooks said Sunday.

Deputies learned the woman’s father discovered her allegedly being sexually assaulted. He allegedly “beat up the driver a little bit” and fired the gun, although the timing of the two events was not clear, Lt. Brooks said.

The driver was treated for his injuries at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and then booked into jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or send an email to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.