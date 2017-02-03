Uber CEO Resigns From Trump’s Council Because Of #DeleteUber Revolt

Travis Kalanick Resigns From Advisory Council More

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from President Trump’s economic advisory council. The social media revolt spurred a viral #DeleteUber and even caused dissent within his own company. The 40-year-old billionaire, in a statement made available to the Wall Street Journal, pointed out that his participation on the council had been misconstrued to mean an endorsement of the 70-year-old President’s policies.

“Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

Uber Technologies CEO Travis Kalanick leaves president’s business council https://t.co/e0djLp1Iq3 — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 3, 2017

Mr. Kalanick was expected to join other participants Friday, including Walt Disney and Wal-Mart CEOs Bob Iger and Doug McMillon, as well as Tesla Inc’s chief executive, Elon Musk and JP Morgan Chase’s chief executive Jamie Dimon. The group was billed to meet for the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum in Washington D.C. However, the Uber CEO had informed the President beforehand that he was backing out of the council.

“I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order..I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council.”

