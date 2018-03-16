Uber’s Biggest Rival Is Experimenting With All-You-Can-Ride Monthly Subscriptions

Uber rival Lyft appears to be testing monthly subscriptions for the ride-hailing service.

Some Lyft users are posting on Twitter about receiving subscription offers from Lyft, with pricing varying from $249 for an “all-access plan,” $199 a month for 30 rides, $300 for the same number of rides or $399 for 60 rides, according to The Verge.

The offer would include individual rides up to $15 dollars, and seems to target users spending $450 or more a month on Lyft. The offers did not say how rides over $15 would be charged.

Transportation reporters: Lyft just invited me to a $199 per month all access plan... "With an All-Access Plan, you pay $199 each month and your standard Lyft rides are free (up to $15). " — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 15, 2018

Interesting. Lyft appears to be trialing a subscription offering at $249 per month for free rides up to $15. pic.twitter.com/g2ARP7ju6Q — KiD???? (@kidkapital) March 16, 2018

This Lyft subscription plan seems geared only to the most frequent users, folks who’d otherwise spend $450/month on ride-hailing pic.twitter.com/Ngzsl6S6JG — Greg Bensinger (@GregBensinger) March 15, 2018

Uber tested out a similar subscription service in 2016, The Verge noted, but the feature was never widely released.

TIME reached out to Lyft for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.