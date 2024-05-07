UB student arrested for making threatening post on social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo Police arrested a student today for making a threatening post on social media directed at people participating in the protest organized by UB’s Jewish Student Union this afternoon, UB said in a statement.

The 18-year-old student turned himself in after he was identified by University Police investigators.

He was charged with attempting to make a terrorist threat, a class E felony, and attempting to make a threat of mass harm, a class B misdemeanor.

The student was released and issued an appearance ticket for Amherst Town Court.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

