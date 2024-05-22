UB student arraigned for threatening social media post

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A University at Buffalo student was arraigned Wednesday morning after allegedly making a threatening post on social media toward participants in a Jewish Student Union demonstration, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said on the afternoon of May 6, 18-year-old Abdul Badjie of Newburgh, New York allegedly made a threatening post on social media in connection with the demonstration held at UB’s North campus. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Badjie is scheduled to return to court in July. He was released on his own recognizance provided he stays off of UB property unless allowed access by the University.

He faces a maximum of 4 years in prison.

