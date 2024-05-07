UAW Local 869 votes to authorize strike at Stellantis’ Warren Stamping Plant

Stellantis Warren Stamping Plant | Ken Coleman

More than 1,000 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 869 who work at the Stellantis Warren Stamping Plant in Warren have voted to authorize a strike, saying the company has refused to address health and safety grievances at the facility, according to UAW officials.

“We must stand up and stand together for this health and safety grievance procedure because this is our livelihood,” said Local 869 member Chautay Smith. “So, let’s stand up at Warren Stamping and take care of us the way we need to be taken care of.”

They are continuing to work on Tuesday.

Workers at the plant said that they are facing a wide range of unresolved issues, including problems with ventilation fans, ergo matting, personal protective equipment (PPE), flooding, basement lighting and flooring, restrooms, oil leaks, overall sanitation, and more.

“Not only do we want these health and safety grievances resolved, we want our members to leave the same way they came,” UAW Local 869 President Romaine McKinney III said. “We want members to understand they’re not just a number or just a body on the line. They will come to work and feel like they have some ownership in that building.”

Stellantis’ communications department told the Advance on Tuesday that discussions between management and the UAW are “ongoing.”

“Stellantis remains committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and resolving this matter without a work stoppage,” Stellantis said through a statement.

Warren Stamping supplies several Stellantis plants, from Windsor, Ontario, to Saltillo, Mexico, and any work stoppage could particularly impact production of the Dodge RAM, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer.

