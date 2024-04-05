UAW will call for union election at Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa

The United Auto Workers said Friday that a “supermajority” of workers at Mercedes-Benz’s factory in Vance had signed a petition calling for a union election at the plant.

In a statement Friday morning, the UAW that it would apply to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a vote on a union as soon as possible, with an aim of having the election in early May.

“We are voting for safer jobs at Mercedes,” Moesha Chandler, an assembly team member at the factory, said in the UAW statement. “I’m still young, but I’m already having serious problems with my shoulders and hands. When you’re still in your 20s and your body is breaking down, that’s not right.”

A 2018 C-Class sedan nears the end of the assembly line inside the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance in this file photo from Sept. 12, 2017.

UAW said in February that a majority of workers at the Mercedes plant had signed union authorization cards. The union said in January that it would apply for an NLRB election when 70% of workers at the plant had signed the cards. The union did not release any figures on sign-ups on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), which operates the Vance plant said in a statement Friday that it “fully respects our team members’ choice whether to unionize and we look forward to participating in the election process to ensure every team member has a chance to cast their own secret-ballot vote, as well as having access to the information necessary to make an informed choice.”

“MBUSI has a strong record of success over the past 25+ years operating as one team in Alabama,” the statement said. “Our primary focus at MBUSI is always to provide a safe and supportive work environment for our team members, so they can continue to build safe and superior vehicles for the world. We believe open and direct communication with our team members is the best path forward to ensure continued success.”

The German automaker’s decision to build a plant outside Tuscaloosa in 1993 – spurred by hundreds of millions of dollars in state tax incentives – is credited with bringing the automotive industry to the state. The anti-union atmosphere of government was also a big draw.

Auto workers generally get paid well by Alabama standards. An Alabama Arise report published in November said workers in the state’s automobile industry make an average of $64,682 a year, higher than the median household income of $59,674.

But the report also found that Alabama workers make less than their national counterparts and that real wages in the industry have fallen 11% over the last two decades. The report also said Black workers, Hispanic workers and women get substantially less.

Mercedes-Benz workers said that raises have become infrequent in recent years; benefits have become costlier and shift scheduling has become more irregular. They have also criticized the factory’s use of temporary workers.

The union drive has drawn sharp criticism from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Business Council of Alabama. Ivey has called the UAW an “out-of-state interest group” and suggested it wants to undermine the automobile industry. A bill in the Alabama Senate would punish companies that voluntarily recognize unions.

The UAW has filed complaints against Mercedes-Benz for what it calls anti-union efforts.

The Vance plant manufactures the GLE and GLS, two luxury SUV models sold by Mercedes-Benz. It is also producing the EQS and EQE, two luxury electric cars.

Alabama’s overall unionization rate is lower than the nation’s but the highest in the South. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 156,000 Alabamians, or 7.5%, belonged to a union in 2023, up from 149,000 the previous year. Another 180,000 workers (8.6% of the workforce) were represented by a union. The unionization rate in the nation is about 10.1%.

UAW is also organizing a union drive at Hyundai’s plant just outside Montgomery. It has also organized workers at a Volkswagen plant outside Chattanooga, Tennessee. Employees there will vote on a union from April 17 to April 19.

“We are standing up for every worker in Alabama,” Jeremy Kimbrell, a measurement machine operator at Mercedes, said in a statement released by the UAW. “At Mercedes, at Hyundai and at hundreds of other companies, Alabama workers have made billions of dollars for executives and shareholders, but we haven’t gotten our fair share. We’re going to turn things around with this vote. We’re going to end the Alabama discount.”

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Vote on union at Tuscaloosa Mercedes plant could come soon, UAW says