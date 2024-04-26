UA's search for its next president is underway. Here's what students, faculty want to see

The search for the University of Arizona’s 23rd president continues this week as some students and faculty push for more transparency in a process they say is leaving them out.

The UA presidential search committee met for the second time on Wednesday, a week after its members were first announced. Members of the Arizona Board of Regents, the body presiding over the state’s public university system, made it clear they wanted to move quickly to replace President Robert Robbins, who said he would step down once a replacement is found or when his term ends in 2026.

The university is looking to replace its leader amid major budget restructuring and a provost search. In the last several months, UA leaders have faced criticism from Gov. Katie Hobbs and their own faculty for what they said has been a lack of transparency. Some community members believe the new committee isn’t doing anything to mend that issue.

Jeremy Bernick, graduate student body president, said elected student leaders who collectively represent more than 60,000 students have asked to be on the board but were ignored.

“But I ask, what else do you want from us at this point?” Bernick said. ‘How else can we expect to be listened to?”

While the committee has stayed the same, the board announced upcoming listening sessions to hear from those outside the chosen representatives.

Coming up: Next University of Arizona president faces challenges as faculty say campus is ready for 'a comeback'

What does UA campus community want in a president?

On Wednesday, multiple members said they wanted a sitting president at another university to come to Tucson, one that would be able to propel UA in a competitive higher education space as the school increasingly relies on out-of-state tuition revenue. Academic leaders pushed for someone with experience at public universities, saying professors there are expected to commit 20% of their time to service.

“Service is not just to each other or to the institution, it’s to our state and the nation,” said professor Joellen Russell. “And we take it incredibly seriously.”

The regents and other members noted the particular importance of this search, saying competing institutions could pose a threat down the line.

“They are sharks, and we are heading into choppy, choppy waters,” Russell said.

At a public town hall later in the day intended to give community members a chance to comment, students and professors not appointed to the board gave feedback. Some students asked the board to prioritize environmental advocacy and others pushed for transparency. Currently, only one member of the board is a UA student, and they do not represent the Associated Students of the University of Arizona.

UA alumnus Caleb Hayter said the level of urgency in the search concerned him.

“I think the choice you are making is going to be immensely important,” Hayter said. “So, please take your time.”

But university officials will face pressure in their timing, according to a search official. UA will be competing against a variety of accomplished universities searching for a university leader this upcoming school year.

Stepping down: University of Arizona President Robert Robbins to resign in midst of budget crisis, online school controversy

Search firm selected to assist committee

The Board of Regents selected SP&A Executive Search to help with the nationwide search. The school is currently using the firm for its ongoing provost search, and Northern Arizona University previously worked with it to select current President José Luis Cruz Rivera.

The firm, touted as a woman and minority-owned group, is working with eight other universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of South Florida.

Alberto Pimentel, co-founder of the firm, at Wednesday’s meeting said his responsibility is to seek out qualified candidates based on the direction of the search committee, not to make the final decision.

“We want to be clear, we represent you,” Pimentel said.

Pimental said he knows of two president searches that will happen in the fall — with anywhere between six to eight on the horizon. He said the board should not sacrifice quality in favor of speed, but rather use their time efficiently.

“The marketplace is going to be crowded,” Pimentel said.

But if the committee doesn’t gravitate toward initial candidates, they would still have time to wait for a second round, he said.

A major question for the upcoming search is how public the selected candidates will be. The current provost search involved public visits from each candidate to campus. Some members questioned if the presidential search should look like that, saying some candidates would likely not be publicly looking for a job. Candidates are required to become public at some point during the search, but it’s unclear as to when or how many candidates' names would be shared.

Regents add ways to participate in search

Board Chair Cecilia Mata announced upcoming "listening tours" that will meet with over a dozen university groups, including the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and student government. The board and search committee will hear about the priorities from selected groups on May 1 and 8.

“We are moving purposefully and carefully on this search and want to ensure the campus community has ample time to provide feedback and input before graduation and summer break,” Mata said in a statement. “The board is deeply committed to a search process that reinvigorates the university and brings people together, with the goal of finding the best possible leader for the future.

The UA campus community will also get surveys in their inbox next week seeking input on the presidential search from the board. It will be open to students, staff, faculty and alumni.

The public can comment on the presidential search by sending feedback to UArizonaPresidentialSearch@azregents.edu.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Arizona president search: Who replaces Robert Robbins?