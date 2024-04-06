UAMS holds STEM eclipse event featuring NASA physicist, engineer K. Renee Horton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students from 6th to 12th grade got the opportunity to learn about the upcoming eclipse at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences this weekend.

The UAMS Pathways Academy hosted K. Renee Horton, a physicist and engineer from NASA who shared her knowledge and journey as a scientist.

The kids then broke into groups for lessons about the unique opportunities they get to learn leading up to Monday afternoon’s big event.

Horton said that there are plenty of options for a career in STEM in the Natural State.

“It’s amazing that here in Arkansas and all the activities that are everywhere but to really be able to explore whether you want to be a part of science technology, engineering and math,” Horton said.

Students got hands-on lessons at several learning stations, building models of the solar system and taking a safe look at the sun through properly filtered telescopes.

To learn more about the UAMS Pathways Academy, visit them online at UAMS.edu.

