UA President Robert Robbins has a credibility problem on top of a budget mess

Whether University of Arizona President Robert Robbins will be around when the school’s financial house is fully back in order is an open question.

But the continuing revelations about UA’s acquisition of troubled online-learning Ashford University raise questions anew of Robbins’ leadership and judgment.

And boy, does he have a growing credibility problem.

Robbins knew Ashford was a risk

Arizona Republic reporters Hannah Dreyfus and Helen Rummel revealed on Wednesday that the university deployed one of its lobbyists behind the scenes in the spring of 2022 to erase millions of dollars in fines levied in California over deceptive marketing practices to students who ended up with piles of debt.

It turns out, Robbins was well aware of the financial risks Ashford University and its parent company, Zovio, presented to the University of Arizona and its brand, before UA completed its acquisition of Ashford in 2023.

And should have been aware before UA entered into the agreement in the summer of 2020.

The lawsuit that led to the fines was filed by the California Attorney General’s Office in 2017.

All this contradicts explanations Robbins has given, including to The Arizona Republic editorial board and newsroom in mid-February, about assessments by lawyers and businesspeople advising UA that the acquisition was a “very low-risk situation.”

Robbins has yet to disclose the identities of those lawyers and businesspeople, despite assurances he would in the February meeting with The Republic.

UA got stuck with millions in online deal

University president, Robert Robbins speaks at a leadership meeting concerning finances in the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building on Jan. 29, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.

Dreyfus and Rummel reported that a memo UA sent to the California AG’s office in March 2022 raised concerns of a “catastrophic result” for the University of Arizona Global Campus, which was in the process of acquiring Ashford, and “financial and reputational harm” to UA if the $22.3 million penalty was enforced.

And it was.

Zovio subsequently paid the penalty and promptly folded, forcing the University of Arizona Global Campus to absorb $231 million in operating costs. Despite bringing in a hefty sum of revenue, the online school is operating at an estimated $2.4 million deficit.

Advisers gave Robbins the same “very low” risk assurance that the U.S. Department of Education would not come after UA for the forgiven debts of Ashford students.

Yet, earlier this month, Axios reported that the Department of Education was preparing to recoup some or all of the $72 million in forgiven loans from the university.

These developments, along with the downgrading of UA by the rating agency Moody's Investor Services, lend credence to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ harsh criticism over “the lack of transparency” about the Ashford acquisition.

Robbins says one thing, does another

The drip-drip-drip reveal has damaged not just the Tucson university but the state Board of Regents charged with its oversight as well.

Last month, in response to the governor, Board Chair Fred DuVal and Board of Regents Executive Director John Arnold authored a report that described the Regents as having been “highly engaged” on the Ashford deal, asking questions in areas ranging from financial projections and risks to regulatory and legal issues.

However, In Arnold’s and Robbins’ meeting with The Republic days before, Arnold said only “a couple of individual Regents” worked with UA on the acquisition, but that the board did not independently vet the deal.

The lack of complete candor has been troubling.

Even on the involvement of the lobbyist in the California judgment against Ashford, Robbins was not forthright.

Asked multiple times by Republic reporters whether Richard Smotkin had any role in negotiations involving the University of Arizona Global Campus, including mitigating its risks, Robbins replied with an unequivocal no.

Then this week, when the reporters asked about emails they had obtained, a spokesman for Robbins offered a more nuanced explanation of his denial. The president meant that Smotkin had no role in the acquisition, the spokesman clarified.

It's tougher to take Robbins at his word

I believe, as I asserted a couple of months ago, that the Ashford deal played but a small part of UA’s financial mess. The university’s decentralized budget process contributed to the lion’s share of the school spending down an alarming 40% of its cash reserves.

Whether it remains a small part is another matter.

But there, too, Robbins faltered in his leadership.

How he failed to catch hundreds of millions of dollars in deficit spending over most of a two-year period remains perplexing.

Or that he permitted UA’s chief financial officer and a provost to instruct administrators to spend down cash reserves as a best practice. (Robbins was purportedly at one of the meetings when the advice was given, according to the Daily Star in Tucson.)

I still hold out hope that Robbins, along with Arnold, who has taken a leave of absence from his Regents position to serve as UA’s interim chief financial officer, is in the best position to help right the ship.

But if Robbins has trouble convincing critics to take him at his word, he has only himself to blame.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Arizona President Robbins has a credibility problem