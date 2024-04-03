UA Little Rock shares plans for upcoming total solar eclipse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is inviting the public to come together and experience the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Carrie Phillips with UA Little Rock joined Arkansas Today to share what the university has in store on April 8, the day of the eclipse.

Arkansas Travelers gearing up for opening night ahead of total solar eclipse

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be several activities to enjoy at the Jack Stephens Center, including academic presentations, telescope viewings, food vendors and more. There will also be indoor presentations at the Derek Fisher Court.

To learn more about the Eclipse at UA Little Rock, visit UALR.edu/eclipse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.