U.S. white nationalist leader, three others charged with conspiracy

By Dan Whitcomb

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The leader of a California-based white nationalist group and three others have been charged with conspiring to incite riots at political rallies, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday,

Robert Rundo, founder of Rise Above Movement, was taken into custody on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport, according to court documents.

Two other members of the group were arrested on Wednesday and one remains at large, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

"The allegations describe an orchestrated effort to squelch free speech as members of the conspiracy traveled to multiple locations to attack those who hold different views," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. "This case demonstrates our commitment to preserve and protect the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution."

Rundo, 28, of Huntington Beach and co-defendants Robert Boman, 25, of Torrance; Tyler Laube, 22, of Redondo Beach; and Aaron Eason, 38, of Anza are accused of attacking protesters, journalists and a police officer at political rallies across California.





(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Jonathan Oatis)