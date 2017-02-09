    U.S. VP Pence heralds 'new day' in relations with Turkey: Turkish PM's office

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

    ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim it was a "new day" in Turkish-U.S. relations in a phone call on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Yildirim's office said in a statement.

    Pence also expressed his condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers fighting against Islamic State in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, the Turkish statement said.

    Russian air strikes accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers and wounded 11 others in Syria on Thursday, the Turkish military said earlier. Turkey is a NATO ally and member of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.

