U of I updating parking meter signs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is continuing to remove parking meters around campus as they make the switch to using paying with mobile apps instead.

Illini watch parties held across Champaign Co. for March Madness

The updated signs are blocks that are shaped like an “I.” These blocks can be seen down West Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana.

The new meters are installed to help with vandalization of informational stickers from people tearing them off to put coins in the old meters.

A spokesperson from the U of I said they will do trial runs before updating other areas with the new meters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.