WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Transit Administration said on Monday it has agreed to fund California's San Carlos Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project, also known as Caltrain.

It said that under a congressional funding bill for the financial year 2017 enacted on May 5, $100 million was appropriated for the railroad electrification project.









(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)