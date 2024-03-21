U.S. targets Iran's nuclear, weapons programs with fresh sanctions

The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen announced fresh sanctions on Wednesday targeting Iran's nuclear and weapons programs. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three procurement networks accused of supporting Iran's ballistic missile, nuclear and defense programs.

The networks consisting of five people and five entities are based in Iran, Turkey, Oman and Germany, according to the U.S. Treasury, which said they work to secure carbon fiber, epoxy resins and other missile-applicable goods for Iran's military research and development unit and its ministry of defense, among others.

"Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The sanctions are the latest that the Biden administration has imposed on Iran's procurement networks since October when it hit those supporting Tehran's missile and drone programs.

The Middle Eastern country has been accused of selling drones to Russia and which evidence has been uncovered that Kremlin has used them in the Ukraine war.

However, the United States has more recently been vigorously targeting those facilitating Tehran's proxy militias, which have become embolden amid Israel's war against Hamas.

In particular, the Biden administration has been targeting the Houthi rebels of Yemen, who have been attacking shipping vessels as well as U.S. and British warships transiting the Red Sea.

The sanctions, officials have said, are part of an effort to degrade the ability of Iran and its proxies to make war.

"The United Stats is committed to using all available tools to expose and disrupt the networks supporting Iran's reckless proliferation of weapons that destabilizes the Middle East and enables Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday in a statement.