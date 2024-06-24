U.S. Supreme Court will hear challenge to Tennessee’s ban on care for transgender minors

Kristen Chapman is moving from Tennessee to Virginia so her 15 year-old transgender daughter can continue receiving gender-affirming care. (Photo by John Partipilo / Tennessee Lookout)

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday morning it will take up a challenge to Tennessee’s 2023 ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lambda Legal asked the court to review a ruling by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law.

Tennessee’s law prohibits doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to minors that includes puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries.

“Tennesseans deserve the freedom to live their lives as their authentic selves without government interference, yet every day this law remains in place, it inflicts further pain and injustice on trans youth and their families,” said Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, staff attorney for the ACLU of Tennessee. “The Court has the power to protect trans youth’s right to access the healthcare they need by striking down this discriminatory law.”

Legal advocates initially sued Tennessee on behalf of Samantha and Brian Williams of Nashville and their 15-year-old transgender daughter, two other plaintiff families filing anonymously, and Memphis-based doctor Dr. Susan Lacy.

The Biden administration also asked the Court to review the case under federal law allowing the government to intervene in private cases alleging violations of the right to equal protection under the law.

Justices will hear United States vs. Skrmetti in the fall and a decision is expected by June or July 2025.

