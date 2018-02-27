U.S. subpoenas Mallinckrodt for information on opioid painkillers

(Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt Plc on Tuesday said that it had received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Florida seeking documents related to generic drugs it produces that contain the opioid painkiller oxymorphone.

The drugmaker disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it received a subpoena on Jan. 27 seeking documents related to the company's distribution, marketing and sale of oxymorphone generic products.





