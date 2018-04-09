U.S. senator is first to give birth while in office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tammy Duckworth on Monday became the first member of the U.S. Senate to give birth while in office, welcoming her second daughter, named Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, her office announced.

Duckworth, who turned 50 on March 12, is a former Army National Guard helicopter pilot who lost both legs when she was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

Only 10 women have ever given birth while serving in the U.S. Congress. Duckworth was already among them, after having her first daughter, Abigail, in 2014 when serving in the House of Representatives.

A Democrat, Duckworth was elected to the Senate in November 2016.

