U.S. Senator demands Commanders honor Native American family

RFK, the former home of the then-Washington Redskins, was in the news again Wednesday.

A U.S. Senate subcommittee met regarding the administration of RFK being transferred to the city (Washington) from the National Park Service.

However, Republican Steve Daines of Montana spoke up, saying he represents his constituents in Montana: “I’m here representing a voice that is not being listened to, and that is the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana and the Wetzel family. I serve them…”

The U.S. House has approved the transfer, which would provide the city the go-ahead to redevelop the area where RFK stands deteriorating presently. The District mayor has, in the past, declared she wished for affordable housing and retail shops in the area. However, then she was opposed to the former owner Daniel Snyder and the name “Redskins.”

Daines appeared at the hearing with two posters dating back to the Redskins history with Walter “Blackie” Wetzel and Robert F. Kennedy and the Redskins old logo, which was actually suggested by Wetzel and approved by the franchise, resulting in their iconic helmet worn from the 1972 through 2019 seasons.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has two posters at the hearing. 1. Walter “Blackie” Wetzel with Robert F. Kennedy from the 1960s. 2. The team’s old logo with Chief Two Guns White Calf. Background on why Daines opposes the RFK bill: https://t.co/CdG81lYZdk pic.twitter.com/OIFntoyWWb — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 15, 2024

The shorthand of the entire presentation by Senator Daines was that he was actually not demanding the Washington Commanders reach back and take on again the name “Redskins.”

He is, however, demanding the Commanders bring back the old historic logo. Daines threatens that if they do not, he will block the RFK site bill.

Prior to Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting, the Commanders released this statement, “We have spoken directly with the Wetzel family and are working collaboratively to recognize Blackie Wetzel for his contributions in creating our former logo,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement.

Commanders fans have no reason to get excited. Nothing here points to the Harris Ownership Group making a huge leap back to the team being named the “Redskins.”

However, perhaps there will be some sort of utilization of the old logo in limited circumstances.

In 2020, in the wake of the George Floyd death, former minority owner Fred Smith began an attack upon majority owner Daniel Snyder threatening Snyder should drop the “Redskins” name. Shortly afterward, Federal Express, Nike, and Pepsi withdrew their support from Snyder, and the name “Redskins” was dropped.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire