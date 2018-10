FILE PHOTO: Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to receive an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh late Wednesday or early Thursday, a person briefed on the matter said.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)