U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Adam Schiff talks housing, cross-border pollution in San Diego
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made a stop in San Diego Sunday while kicking off day two of his "California For All Tour." The Democrat, a congressman representing California's 30th Congressional District, is running for U.S. Senate. Schiff is running against Republican candidate Steve Garvey, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's vacancy.