U.S. Sen. John Hoeven secures support to expand reservation law enforcement training, recruitment

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — Four years after securing funding to open the U.S. Indian Law Enforcement Advanced Training Center (ATC) at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven hopes to continue building the program and establish a larger law enforcement presence on tribal lands.

"We need to have the funding to grow the program to meet the demand, because there's still a tremendous number of unfilled positions," Hoeven, R-North Dakota, told the Grand Forks Herald. "It's a huge, huge issue."

On Indigenous reservations, law enforcement must cover huge areas, often without the level of backup or external resources they might have at other agencies, he said. It also can be difficult to get people to relocate to a reservation, where they might not know the area or anyone who lives there.

"It's a tough job," Hoeven said. "All those things are real factors."

He hopes to not only continue recruiting and putting more Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) law enforcement candidates through specialized training, but to also enhance ATC facilities with larger infrastructure and more instructors.

According to 2021 BIA data, more than 3,000 people received training at the ATC, out of 5,429 law enforcement and public safety personnel who participated in training programs either at Camp Grafton or at the Indian Police Academy in New Mexico, the release said.

"Right now, we have more people who want to come to the academy than we can put through," Hoeven said.

The U.S. Department of the Interior and BIA Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland recently expressed their support for this effort, according to a press release issued by Hoeven's office May 24.

When the ATC was established, it provided a more localized training option for recruits who, until then, had to travel to Artesia, New Mexico, Hoeven said.

"We've been seeing, on a lot of the reservations in the upper Midwest, on the order of 50% of the BIA law enforcement positions are not being filled," he said. "Part of that is the difficulty in recruiting candidates who will go from the Northern Plains all the way down to New Mexico to get their training, and then if they do ... (getting them to) come back to the northern reservation tribes."

Now, police officers, criminal investigators, correctional officers, dispatchers and command staff can train at the ATC, with specialized training available in areas including criminal, narcotics and missing children investigations, the release said.

"It's tailored for the types of work that you would see on the reservation versus in a big city, or working at Fargo (Police Department) or Cass County Sheriff's Office," Hoeven said.