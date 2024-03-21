U.S. secretary of veteran affairs visits Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. secretary of veterans affairs made a stop in Johnson City on Thursday.

Secretary Denis McDonough went to the Mountain Home National Cemetery, James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, and the Johnson City Vet Center. McDonough was able to gain a better understanding of the care provided at the medical center.

McDonough was impressed, saying there has been a lot of emphasis put on women’s veterans care.

“[The] fastest growing cohort of new veterans here at Johnson City and in eastern Tennessee, women vets,” McDonough said. “I’m really proud of that fact.”

He said the veterans trust score at the medical center is north of 90%.

“There’s evidence here of the healthcare providers taking a very veterans-centric view of how we should run our operation,” McDonough said.

McDonough came to share government actions to improve veteran healthcare like the PACT Act. This was signed into law by President Biden and allows veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances to get healthcare.

McDonough said more information on services provided and the PACT Act can be found on the VA’s website.

Friday, McDonough is set to visit student veterans at the University of Tennessee to speak with them about their personal experiences.

