U.S. sanctions nearly 300 targets aiding Russia's war against Ukraine

The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen sanctioned some 200 entities and companies Wednesday accused of aiding Russia's war against Ukraine. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- The United States is sanctioning nearly 300 targets in Russia, as it accuses the Kremlin of using chemicals "as a method of warfare" against Ukrainian troops.

The Biden administration unfurled the sanctions Wednesday, as it seeks to degrade the Kremlin's military industrial complex over its war in Ukraine.

"The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia's military-industrial base and curtail Russia's use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with Russians striving for a more democratic future and with Ukrainians defending their homeland from Russia's aggression."

A breakdown of the punitive measures sees the Treasury hitting nearly 200 targets, including more than 100 entities operating in Russia's military-industrial base, while the State Department blacklisted more than 80 entities and individuals engaged in sanctions evasion and in connection to Moscow's use of chemical and biological weapons.

According to State Department, Russia has deployed chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states chloropicrin is a soil fumigant that has been used as a chemical warfare and riot control agent, particularly during World War I.

The State Department said Russia's use of the chemical is not isolated to a single incident "and is probably driven by Russian forces' desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield."

Several entities in China were also sanctioned on accusations of developing and supplying dual-use aerospace, manufacturing and technology equipment to Russian-based companies, in particular companies that produce items critical to Russia's defense-industrial base.

The sanctions come as the United States has sought to improve stressed relations with China by bolstering communication between the two countries, several sending high-level delegations to Beijing over the last year.

However, the Biden administration has simultaneously grown concerned over China's willingness to support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing said they have "serious" concerns over China providing components that are "powering" Russia's war.

He said that without China's support, the Kremlin "would struggle to sustain its assault" on Ukraine.

Last month while in Beijing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Chinese officials that there would be "significant consequences" if companies in the Asian nation were found providing material support for Russia's war.

"Today's actions will further disrupt and degrade Russia's war efforts by going after its military industrial base and the evasion networks that help supply it," Yellen said Wednesday in a statement. "Combined, our support for Ukraine and our relentless targeting of Russia's military capacity is giving Ukraine a critical leg-up on the battlefield."

Entities in Azerbaijan, Belgium, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were also sanctioned for their support of Russia's war effort.

To coincide with the sanctions, the Justice Department on Wednesday filed a forfeiture complaint against the landing gear of a Boeing 737-800 that was detained at Miami International Airport in September 2023. Prosecutors said the gear was purchased for a Kyrgyz Republic-based transhipper of dual-use items servicing Russia.