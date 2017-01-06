U.S. spy agencies detail Russia’s role in boosting Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a wide-ranging campaign to disrupt the American presidential election, seeking to “denigrate” Hillary Clinton and boost the chances of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, according to an unusually detailed declassified report released by the U.S. intelligence community Friday.

The Kremlin efforts involved cyberattacks, state funded propaganda, including by its RT TV network, and social media “trolls.” Russia’s military intelligence hacked the emails of the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic political leaders and then “relayed material it acquired” to WikiLeaks. The intelligence community reached that conclusion with “high confidence,” directly refuting statements this week by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that he did not receive hacked emails from the Russian government.

The 14-page report, a public version of a more extensive classified assessment briefed to President Obama on Thursday and President-elect Trump on Friday, goes well beyond previous public statements by U.S. intelligence community officials about the election. It includes several alarming new details: In early 2014, it says, Russian intelligence began researching “U.S. electoral processes and related technology and equipment” and later “obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards.” The type of systems compromised, however, were not involved in vote tallying.

The report also delves more deeply than earlier statements into Putin’s motives for ordering the influence campaign. Beyond the Kremlin’s longstanding interest in undermining “the US-led liberal democratic order,” Putin viewed the release of the Panama Papers (revealing the secret bank accounts of several of his associates) and the Olympic doping scandal as “US-directed efforts to defame Russia.” He also “most likely” wanted to discredit Clinton because he “holds a grudge” against her for public comments she made supporting protests in Moscow and other cities against the 2011 Russian elections that kept Putin’s party, United Russia, in power.

But it also cites one reason that Putin appeared to look favorably on Trump — the president-elect’s business background, including dealings over the years in Russia: “Putin has had many positive experiences working with Western political leaders whose business interests made them more disposed to deal with Russia, such as former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.” (After leaving office, Schroeder joined the board of Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, and has maintained close ties to Putin.)

Even when polls indicated Trump losing, the Russians continued their efforts to undermine Clinton, according to the intelligence report. “When it appeared to Moscow that Secretary Clinton was likely to win the presidency, the Russian influence campaign focused more on undercutting Secretary Clinton’s legitimacy and crippling her presidency from its start, including by impugning the fairness of the election,” the report states.

The report was released shortly after Trump received a classified briefing on its contents at Trump Tower by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and CIA Director John Brennan. Trump then released a public statement that avoided any mention of its principal conclusions — that the Russians sought to defeat his opponent and elect him — and focused instead on its finding that no actual vote tallies were compromised.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said in a statement. “There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.” (The report notes that the Russians targeted both major political parties, but does not indicate whether it penetrated the Republican National Committee.)