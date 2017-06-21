Can the U.S. run only on wind, water, and solar power? Scientists disagree.

Scientists widely agree that human activity is the main driver of global warming, and that we have to radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions to avoid its worst impacts. But when it comes to how we can best slash emissions, some scientists are fiercely at odds.

A scholarly brawl broke out this week after energy experts ripped apart a widely cited 2015 study that found the U.S. economy could affordably run on 100-percent renewable energy by midcentury.

Nearly two dozen physicists, engineers, climate scientists, and scholars poked gaping holes in the previous analysis — which asserts that wind, solar, and hydropower alone could power not only the entire U.S. electric grid but also the transportation system, all heating needs, and the entire industrial sector by 2055.

In response, Mark Jacobson, who led the 2015 study and is a prominent engineer at Stanford University, fired back. His critics knowingly made "factually false claims" and deliberately smeared his research, he said in an email.

The journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published both the critique and Jacobson's rebuttal on Monday. (It had also published Jacobson's original paper.)

On the one hand, this quarrel over whether we can really get to 100-percent wind, water, and hydropower can be seen as a distraction. The U.S. and all countries need to take drastic steps to reduce emissions from the economy within a matter of decades — why stir up a feud about one particular approach, especially at a time when the White House is occupied by a climate denier?

On the other hand, this dispute represents a fundamental debate over how America's clean energy future should be implemented. Should we winnow our energy system down to only a few renewable sources, or can nuclear, natural gas, biofuels, and battery storage systems play an important role for decades to come?

These two visions aren't hypothetical roadmaps meant for scientific audiences. Instead, they offer competing guides for policymakers to adopt, with trillions of dollars and the sustainability of our planet on the line.

Studies like these can influence real-world decisions — and indeed, cities and states across the U.S. are increasingly pushing for a 100-percent renewables agenda. The Solutions Project, an organization that Jacobson co-founded after publishing his study two years ago, is working to accelerate a renewables-only plan in all 50 states.