U.S Rep. Sykes seeks federal funds for Reservoir Park in Massillon, Stark Parks towpath in Canal Fulton

MASSILLON – A funding pitch for federal dollars has been made that aims to cover the cost to restore a small Reservoir Park waterway and rehabilitate the historic pumphouse.

The $1.28 million request for the "Rezzy" is part of a $38.1 million total offered by U.S. Rep Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, which aims to fund more than a dozen Northeast Ohio projects per the 2025 U.S appropriations bill.

Also included on Sykes' list is $1.5 million for the Ohio and Erie Canal Heritage Area restoration effort overseen by the Stark County Park District.

"I’m proud to submit these 15 local projects that would bring millions of taxpayer dollars back to Ohio's 13th Congressional District," Sykes said this week in a news release. "Over the next few months, I’ll keep working to pass a responsible federal budget that includes funding for these vital priorities."

Issues tackled at Massillon's Rezzy Park

In 2017, Massillon complied with a state order to reduce the water level in the Reservoir Park reservoir by 4 feet as a safety measure. Three levels of sandstone block were ripped out from the park's dam — forming a spillway — to allow water to flow more efficiently, and decreasing the chances of a structure failure due to extreme rainfall and flooding.

Mayor Jamie Slutz said he's making upgrades to the park a priority. He noted a meeting with Sykes' staff weeks ago about acquiring necessary funds for the effort.

"People have come up to me wanting the reservoir restored and their park back," said Slutz on Wednesday, noting that a small pond would total approximately 4.6 acres and be 5-to-10-feet deep. "This is a main (goal) we're focusing on."

Part of the proposed project will improve safety along the Reservoir Park walking path and streambank, where soil erosion is taking place. But reintroducing a small pond and renovating the adjacent pumphouse are the highlights of the effort.

Additional perks for the project are constructing a pedestrian dock at the pond, Slutz said, which could be used for fishing. New walkways, water quality and safety measures are other planned enhancers.

The earliest any work could start to restore the waterway and refurbish the pumphouse at 770 Reservoir Drive NE is 2025, according to Development Director Ted Herncane.

"As soon as any (approved) funds come in, we're going to get the ball rolling on Reservoir Park," he said.

Stark Parks is seeking $1.5 million for an upcoming restoration effort that would benefit the Ohio and Erie Canal Heritage Area with a focus around Canal Fulton.

The district wants to make improvements to the towpath, including repaving the trail to allow for easier access for seniors and those with disabilities, as well as upgrading a parking lot and nearby facilities.

"(We're) excited about the potential to make such an important improvement to the (towpath)," said Daniel Moeglin, executive director of Stark Parks, in a news release via Sykes' office. "These improvements would facilitate economic development in the Canal Fulton area, and are critical to ensuring our facilities are accessible to the public."

