U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she’s being treated for pancreatic cancer

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, speaks at her victory party on March 5, 2024 in Houston. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribunne

U.S. Rep Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, the congresswoman shared in a Sunday statement on social media platform X.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis for pancreatic cancer,” Jackson Lee said. “I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

Jackson Lee, 74, represents Congressional District 18, a seat she has held for 30 years. In March, she defeated challenger Amanda Edwards, a former Houston City Councilwoman, in the most competitive primary of her congressional career. Prior to the March primary, Jackson Lee had only drawn four primary challengers, and she defeated all of them by significant margins. She’s been in Congress since 1995.

In her statement, Jackson Lee said she will “likely be occasionally absent from Congress” as she undergoes treatment but that she plans to continue to serve her constituents with the services they “deserve and expect.”

“I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people,” the statement said.

