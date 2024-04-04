U.S. Rep. Reschenthaler wants to rename Dulles International after Trump

Apr. 4—WASHINGTON — Chief Deputy Whip U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, whose 14th Congressional District includes most of Somerset County, is leading an effort to rename one of the nation's most well-known airports in honor of former President Donald Trump.

He introduced a bill that would change Washington Dulles International Airport, located in Virginia near the nation's capital, to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Reschenthaler cited examples of what he felt were positive developments during Trump's presidency, including improvements to the economy, energy sector and the border between the United States and Mexico, along with three justices being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Six other congressmen joined in supporting the proposal, H.R. 7845.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," Reschenthaler said in a released statement. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing 'Welcome to Trump International Airport' as they land on American soil."

Trump, a Republican, is currently running for president again after losing to then-vice president, now President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020.

Away from the campaign trail, Trump is facing 91 felony charges spread throughout four cases, including for allegedly attempting to overthrow the 2020 election and instigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol when rioters tried to prevent the certification of Biden's victory.

"A president who served one term, had the most votes against him in history does not deserve an airport named after him," Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro said. "The man did not achieve infrastructure (goals). He did nothing for the transportation of this country, and he's up on charges in connection to an insurrection to this country. Nothing should be named after him."

Dulles International is named after John Foster Dulles, an influential Cold War-era U.S. secretary of state who briefly served as a U.S. senator representing New York.