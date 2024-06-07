U.S. Rep. Hoyle requests over $28 million in funding for 15 local projects
Jun. 6—Recently, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle announced her selected community projects that were submitted to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee as candidates to receive funding for Fiscal Year 2025.
"These 15 projects reflect the priorities of local communities who know their needs best," said Rep. Hoyle. "If funded, these projects will support the construction of affordable housing, promote workforce development, advance public safety and more."
Each House Member was allowed to submit 15 Community Projects to be considered for federal funding on behalf of their congressional district to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. This committee will now begin the work to consider what projects to include in future appropriations bills. The projects the congresswoman selected had strong community support and were able to demonstrate to her office their value and benefit to Oregon's Fourth Congressional District.
Below are the projects selected by Congresswoman Val Hoyle for Oregon's Fourth Congressional District in Fiscal Year 2025:
BENTON COUNTY
Corvallis Backup 9-1-1 Center — Corvallis, OR — $1,980,000
Workforce and Middle-income Housing Infrastructure Support — Philomath, OR — $1,900,000
COOS COUNTY
Charleston Shipyard Capacity Enhancement Project — Coos Bay, OR — $1,500,000
CURRY COUNTY
Rogue Siskiyou Regional Wildfire Training Center Construction — Gold Beach, OR — $2,000,000
Port of Port Orford Affordable Workforce Housing — Port Orford, OR — $1,500,000
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Emergency Communications Radio Tower for Rural Community Coverage — Roseburg, OR — $1,450,000
UCC Affordable Housing for Rural Workforce Training Students — Roseburg, OR — $4,000,000
LANE COUNTY
Cottage Grove Community Policing Project — Cottage Grove, OR — $500,000
Lane County Rural Fire Radio Network Resilience Project — Lane County, OR — $1,500,000
Siuslaw River Slope Stabilization Project — Florence, OR — $800,000
Springfield Police Emergency Response Equipment — Springfield, OR — $1,000,000
LINCOLN COUNTY
Siletz Fire District — Fire Station and Emergency Shelter — Siletz OR — $1,350,000
OCCC Maritime Welding Workforce and Training Facility — Newport, OR — $2,991,750
Central Oregon Coast Rural Public Safety Assistance — Waldport, OR — $3,000,000
Newport Critical Wastewater Improvements — Newport, OR- $3,000,000
For more information, and to view Congresswoman Hoyle's project selection financial disclosure and transparency statements, please visit: https://hoyle.house.gov/community-project-funding-requests-2025