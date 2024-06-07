U.S. Rep. Hoyle requests over $28 million in funding for 15 local projects

Jun. 6—Recently, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle announced her selected community projects that were submitted to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee as candidates to receive funding for Fiscal Year 2025.

"These 15 projects reflect the priorities of local communities who know their needs best," said Rep. Hoyle. "If funded, these projects will support the construction of affordable housing, promote workforce development, advance public safety and more."

Each House Member was allowed to submit 15 Community Projects to be considered for federal funding on behalf of their congressional district to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. This committee will now begin the work to consider what projects to include in future appropriations bills. The projects the congresswoman selected had strong community support and were able to demonstrate to her office their value and benefit to Oregon's Fourth Congressional District.

Below are the projects selected by Congresswoman Val Hoyle for Oregon's Fourth Congressional District in Fiscal Year 2025:

BENTON COUNTY

Corvallis Backup 9-1-1 Center — Corvallis, OR — $1,980,000

Workforce and Middle-income Housing Infrastructure Support — Philomath, OR — $1,900,000

COOS COUNTY

Charleston Shipyard Capacity Enhancement Project — Coos Bay, OR — $1,500,000

CURRY COUNTY

Rogue Siskiyou Regional Wildfire Training Center Construction — Gold Beach, OR — $2,000,000

Port of Port Orford Affordable Workforce Housing — Port Orford, OR — $1,500,000

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Emergency Communications Radio Tower for Rural Community Coverage — Roseburg, OR — $1,450,000

UCC Affordable Housing for Rural Workforce Training Students — Roseburg, OR — $4,000,000

LANE COUNTY

Cottage Grove Community Policing Project — Cottage Grove, OR — $500,000

Lane County Rural Fire Radio Network Resilience Project — Lane County, OR — $1,500,000

Siuslaw River Slope Stabilization Project — Florence, OR — $800,000

Springfield Police Emergency Response Equipment — Springfield, OR — $1,000,000

LINCOLN COUNTY

Siletz Fire District — Fire Station and Emergency Shelter — Siletz OR — $1,350,000

OCCC Maritime Welding Workforce and Training Facility — Newport, OR — $2,991,750

Central Oregon Coast Rural Public Safety Assistance — Waldport, OR — $3,000,000

Newport Critical Wastewater Improvements — Newport, OR- $3,000,000

For more information, and to view Congresswoman Hoyle's project selection financial disclosure and transparency statements, please visit: https://hoyle.house.gov/community-project-funding-requests-2025