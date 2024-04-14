U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore details swatting effort at Milwaukee home, says Baldwin also targeted

U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore looks over the crowd as she speaks Monday, January 22, 2024, in Big Bend, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In a Sunday show interview, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore detailed a swatting attempt at her Milwaukee home last month and said she does not know who was responsible or whether there are active investigations into the incident.

"I had a SWAT team arrive at my home, saying that they had gotten reports that there was a woman in my basement bound and tied up and being held hostage," she told WISN-TV's "Upfront." "I immediately recognized that it was a swatting effort."

Moore said she invited them in and "felt very sorry" not for herself, but for the resources that were taken to answer to false calls.

"I just think it's a misuse of our public service. If people want to protest, there are ways to do it without exploiting our resources," Moore said. "I have not had any problem with people protesting outside my home, I have left them alone, but I do think that this is outside the boundaries of decency.

Multiple high-profile politicians, including several members of Congress, have been swatted in recent months. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia was targeted on Christmas Day. Moore said Wisconsin's Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin was swatted the "very next morning" after she was.

"I do think it's an effort on some people's part, to diminish our popularity and our credibility," Moore said Sunday. "I do feel concerned that people will be confused and misguided and misled."

Swatting attempts, which are false threats intended to trigger police responses, have also become more widespread against schools in recent years.

On Tuesday, students and staff evacuated Brookfield Elementary School after a threat that police later concluded was a swatting incident. Police have not said whether multiple threats against Milwaukee French Immersion School last week were swatting threats.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore details swatting attempt at her Milwaukee home