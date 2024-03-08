U.S. Rep. District 2 hopeful Camp airs State of Union ads despite starting with no money

Lori Camp is unopposed in the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives District 2.

Lori Camp, who filed for the Democratic nomination for Congress in Indiana's 2nd District without one cent in funding, ran TV commercials on cable news channels just prior to the State of the Union address Thursday night.

Camp became a candidate on the last day for filing when she found nobody else was filed for the nomination. She now is unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face incumbent Republican Rudy Yakym in the fall.

Congressman Rudy Yakym

Democratic District Chair Brian Smith said Camp, despite her late and unfunded start, was able to go on television with political ads far earlier than recent party nominees in the strongly Republican district due to a surprising surge in contributions after she told of her willingness to take "a one-in-a million shot."

The ads, with a "your neighbor; your voice" theme were on CNN and MSNBC.

